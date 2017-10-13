NYPD Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying $58K iPhone Thief

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who passed himself off as a messenger and stole $58,000 worth of iPhones from an Apple store.

The unidentified man walked into a Manhattan store on Thursday and told an employee he was a messenger there for a pick-up. The NYPD says the employee gave the man three boxes with approximately $58,000 worth of iPhone 7s.

The man then fled in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday and asked the public for help in identifying the man.

