State’s Atty: Tessier Will Not Face Murder Charge For Slain Girlfriend’s Unborn Baby

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tyler Tessier, the man charged with murdering his pregnant girlfriend in September, will not face a murder charge for the unborn child, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney announced Friday morning.

Laura Wallen of Olney was four months pregnant when she disappeared. She was missing for more than a week before her body was found.

Wallen’s sister reported her missing on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Wallen, who was a teacher at Wilde Lake High School, did not show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Police say Tessier, who is believed to be the father of the child, drove Wallen to a secluded area in Damascus and shot her in the back of her head.

Police say Tessier was dating two women at the same time. Prosecutors believe that may have been the motivation for the crime.

Tessier was arrested and charged on Sept. 13, after police say he gave them several conflicting statements.

This is a developing story.

