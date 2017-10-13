Weather Blog: Light Drizzle

BALTiMORE (WJZ)– A repeat of yesterday, as we see light drizzle and cool temps with low clouds.

A change is in the works this weekend. It may brighten up later tomorrow, to get temperatures up into the mid 70’s.

Even warmer air is on tap by Sunday ahead of a cold front, that will cool us down again on Monday.

We may get to 84 on Sunday, but only in the 60’s on Monday as the sun returns.

Some showers may accompany the front later Sunday evening, but the Ravens game looks to be rain-free, but warm!

Have a nice weekend!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook