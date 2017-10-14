Baltimore Book Warehouse Reopens After Fire Last Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved Baltimore book warehouse has officially reopened.

The shelves are stocked and the aisles are buzzing with excitement inside the Book Thing in Baltimore.

The neighborhood favorite was forced to close after a fire in March of 2016.

Boxes of books will be going out into the community, but something they’re holding onto, is a reminder of that fire that devastated their store more than 18 months ago.

More than 200,000 thousand books were damaged in the fire.

“I didn’t want something like a fire to shut us down when there are so many people who rely on us,” said the book thing founder Russell Wattenberg.

Wattenberg was determined to reopen the warehouse. His neighbors, friends and even local businesses volunteered their services to make it a reality.

“I didn’t realize how much people appreciated the work i was doing until I needed them, when the times are down you know who your friends are,” he said.

Friends are happy to see the treasured spot back open to donate their books and pick up new ones.

“It was a huge pillar of the community while it was around before and specifically i work with young people who need this in the community,” said Baltimore native Adam Martin.

“A wonderful thing it gives you wonderful books and magazines and its free, that’s the blessing its free,” said Pamela Russell.

The Book Thing is open every weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook