Woman Charged With Murder For Stabbing At Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a woman with murder for a fatal stabbing that occurred inside a Johns Hopkins Hospital room Friday afternoon.
The Baltimore Police Department was initially unsure if it was self-inflicted or if he was murdered, but following further investigation, police arrested a woman and charged her with murder in the case. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
Investigators were called to the hospital at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, after staff members heard a disturbance in the room.
Staff found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Authorities say the victim was at the hospital with his juvenile son, who was undergoing a medical procedure, and his son’s mother.
Johns Hopkins Hospital spokeswoman Kim Hoppe released this statement:
“Baltimore City Police are investigating the death of a visitor that occurred in a patient room today. This was an isolated incident and at no time were patients, staff or other visitors in danger. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. Since this is a police investigation, we must defer all inquiries to them.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook