Md. National Guard To Deploy Soldiers To Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — The Maryland National Guard is deploying 15 soldiers to participate in relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The soldiers are from the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, and will be departing from Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River on Saturday. The soldiers are shipping off to Puerto Rico to help in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The unit will be deployed for about 30 days to help with water purification efforts on the island.

