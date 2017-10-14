Maryland Woman Shot In Las Vegas Attack Continues To Improve

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman is steadily improving after being one of the more than 500 people injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Tina Frost, from Crofton, is continuing her road to recovery, and is making progress.

The following was posted on the GoFundMe page for Frost.

10/13 – Today has also been a big day for our TT – she is now waking up! She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked. She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses – 3 steps to the chair and 3 steps back to the bed. She’s obviously anxious to get her wobble back on. She also breathed on her own for a full 6 hours! We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes. EY San Diego sent a colorful RARE Science teddy bear that she hugs and pats on the back to show us she likes him :). The Jabbawockeez (won America’s Best Dance Crew) paid her a special visit today in her room and they also put on a little show for the hospital.

The doctors have been talking about Tina’s next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she’ll need during her long road to recovery. She will be moving ICU to ICU, so the whole team will be on track with her recovery. Dr. Blum, Tina’s Neurosurgeon here at Sunrise is making sure that the facility Tina will be at next meets all the requirements she will need, both short term and long term and all the surgeries she will have over who knows how long. We’ll know more soon about where we will be next. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers!