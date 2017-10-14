Police Seek Missing, Non-Verbal Teen

Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old who is non-verbal.

Emanuelle Adkins was last seen Saturday morning, in the 2300 block of Garret Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white long-john thermal bottoms and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch