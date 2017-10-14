Police Seek Missing, Non-Verbal Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old who is non-verbal.
Emanuelle Adkins was last seen Saturday morning, in the 2300 block of Garret Avenue.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, white long-john thermal bottoms and black dress shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook