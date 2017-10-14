Early Morning Shooting Sends 2 Teens To The Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that sent two 19-year-old females to the hospital.
Baltimore Police Department officers were called to a local hospital just before 3 a.m., to investigate two shooting victims.
Responding officers found two 19-year-old females who had been shot in the hip and knee.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 3900 block of Norfolk Ave.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook