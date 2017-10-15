Family Of Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Hopkins Hospital By Wife Speaks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The family of Christopher Yancey is speaking out, after he was allegedly stabbed to death by his own wife in their son’s hospital room.

Yancey’s brothers said the couple had a history of arguing. They had been arguing in that very room a few days prior, but they never imagined that the bickering would turn into murder.

“The moment they heard one loud voice, get security up here and probably would’ve never happened,” said Yancey’s brother Paul Ray.

Paul and Vernon Ray are still can’t believe how their younger brother was murdered in a hospital room.

Police say the 33 year old was killed by his wife, 30 year-old Anita Nicole Jones.

The couple was there for their 14 year-old son’s surgery.

After an argument, Jones told the hospital staff that Yancey tried to kill himself. Investigators determined she stabbed him multiple times.

“They always had these fiery arguments and I never sat back and said she’s going to hurt my brother one day,” Paul said.

The family told WJZ, they had six children together and are still legally married but were living apart.

Yancey had nine children in total and one on the way with his current girlfriend. The brothers believe jealousy sparked the fight.

“She probably was more upset or feeling some type of way knowing that at night he goes home to another woman,” Paul said. “It was probably eating her up.”

Yancey was well known in the neighborhood where he grew up. Family said he would often walk around or stand on the corner where balloons have been placed in his memory.

“He was tall long. Red. Slacky. My little brother,” Vernon said.

The brothers are trying to keep the children together and provide for them the way Yancey did.

“He didn’t miss a beat on birthdays. He didn’t miss a beat on Christmas,” Paul said.

The brothers said they don’t think Jones intended to kill Yancey.

“I can’t say she was a bad mother because she wasn’t,” Paul said.

The couple reportedly got into an argument earlier last week and were asked to leave the hospital.

Their son is still at Hopkins recovering from surgery. Some of his siblings know what happened.

Jones is facing murder charges and is due in court next month.

