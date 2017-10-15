German Soccer Team Takes Knee Before Game; Wants ‘Open-Minded World’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Taking a knee before games has now moved across the pond, as German soccer team Hertha Berlin took a knee before their game against Schalke on Saturday in a call for “tolerance and responsibility.”
The team followed NFL players who took a knee before the national anthem here in America.
“Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!” the club said on Twitter.
This isn’t the first time a soccer player has taken a knee, as U.S. women’s national team player Megan Rapinoe did it last year.
