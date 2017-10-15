WJZ FOOTBALL:   Ravens Lose To Bears 27-24 | Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week |

Md. Woman Shot In Las Vegas Receiving Care At Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland woman who was shot in Las Vegas at the beginning of the month during a music festival is now receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Hopkins confirmed to WJZ that Crofton native and Arundel High School grad Tina Frost is a patient at the Baltimore Hospital.

She was discharged from a Las Vegas hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday and made the nearly five-hour flight to Baltimore.

Frost’s family said Saturday that she was steadily improving after being one of the more than 500 people injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

In the chaotic moments after the shooting, Frost’s boyfriend Austin Hughes carried her limp body almost a quarter mile to a pickup truck serving as a makeshift ambulance.

She was in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator for a number of days.

More than $500,000 has been donated to Tina’s GoFundMe fund to go towards medical costs.

Tina’s mom told the Las Vegas Review Journal that Tina will have “pieces of the bullet in her brain forever.”

This is a developing story.

