Opioid Crackdown: Anne Arundel County Make 2 Big Drug Arrests

BALTMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police say two big arrests last week should serve as warning to those dealing the drug in the area.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is crediting their heroin task force for tracking down Robert Simpson at a home in Gambrills.

“As a result of the search warrant detectives recovered over 6,000 fentanyl pills,” said Marc Limansky of AACo police.

In addition to pills with a street value of nearly $63,000, detectives also recovered computer equipment, and nearly $10,000 in cash.

“We really want to send a strong message that our narcotics investigators aren’t going to rest until we track down where these drugs are coming from,” Limansky said.

The County has taken several steps in recent months to combat the rise of the opioid epidemic.

In September, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh announced plans to go after manufacturers and pill mill doctors who over-prescribe the

powerful drugs.

The County is on pace to see more than 150 overdose deaths this year.

“We know that it’s out there. It’s already been concerning to us with the number of fatalities we’ve seen in the county,” Limansky said.

Investigators say an overdose death from last year led them to Gabriel DelValle. They say through several witnesses and numerous investigations DelValle provided fentanyl to the victim, which ultimately led to his death.

DelValle has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Simpson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

