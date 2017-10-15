The Soft Relaunch Of Baltimore Bike Share

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Bike Share program is back operating in Baltimore.

The program shut down in September to make major improvements to the fleet after problems with theft and maintenance.

The soft relaunch of Bike Share will return 50 bikes to the streets with upgraded technology for users.

“What we experienced here is a lacking system, that was fully functional and operational in other cities and other systems, wasn’t up to standards in terms of the risks and the challenges that Baltimore provided,” said executive director of Bikemore Liz Cornish.

Baltimore launched the $2.4 million program last year with 200 bikes rolling across the City. But with the recent thefts and maintenance back ups, there were not enough available bikes for riders.

“We are really grateful for our partner at between and our operator with core logistics they assumed responsibility they are making the investments necessary to bring back Bikeshare safely,” Cornish said.

A portion of the refurbished bikes are now ready to use.

“Changes to the locking system to reinforce the locking system there have also been changes to how the bikes will be moved around new equipment additional staff,” said Baltimore’s director of transportation Michelle Pourciau.

The Baltimore Bike Share program hopes to return the entire fleet of 200 bikes to the streets in about two weeks.

