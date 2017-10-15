Weather Blog: Sunny Week Awaits

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Things looked pretty gray for most of our weekend and after the Ravens loss, they felt gray too.

But all that’s in the past as a very sunny and pleasant work week awaits us!

We do have some overnight showers to get through as a cold front pushes across Maryland.

You could catch a few lingering showers on your way to work but after that, Monday will be dry.

Consider grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.

In the wake of the front, things will be cooler and rather breezy.

Temps will top out in the low to mid 60s and gusts between 20 and 25 mph are possible through the day.

Get out the extra blankets or get ready to crank the heat because Monday night will be downright chilly, with temps bottoming out near 40.

More mid 60s are in store for Tuesday with blue skies expected.

Temps climb back into the 70s from there with solid sunshine expected all week!

