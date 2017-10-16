A Young Boy Thanks His Heroes By Setting Up A Doughnut Stand

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 6-year-old boy in Kansas is melting hearts across the country while thanking his local police.

Six-year-old Oliver Davis set up a doughnut stand for the people he calls his heroes.

On Friday he set up a stand and asked for police officers to come over.

“I want to be nice to police officers because I’m doing a doughnut stand for police officers,” said Oliver. “I don’t need Spider-Man, Superman or Batman, I need these, guys.”

Oliver says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He also can’t wait to get his own uniform one day.

