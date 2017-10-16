WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots 7-Eleven Robbery Suspect    

A Young Boy Thanks His Heroes By Setting Up A Doughnut Stand

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 6-year-old boy in Kansas is melting hearts across the country while thanking his local police.

Six-year-old Oliver Davis set up a doughnut stand for the people he calls his heroes.

On Friday he set up a stand and asked for police officers to come over.

“I want to be nice to police officers because I’m doing a doughnut stand for police officers,” said Oliver. “I don’t need Spider-Man, Superman or Batman, I need these, guys.”

Oliver says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.  He also can’t wait to get his own uniform one day.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch