Police Release Photos Of Man Who Robbed Store At Knifepoint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man who robbed a store at knifepoint over the weekend, and are seeking the public’s help to identify him.

The armed robbery happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, at the Shore Stop located in the 27000 block of Ocean Gateway in Wicomico County.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the scene and met with the store’s clerk.

He told police that he was sweeping the floor near the front of the store, when a man with a large butcher knife came in and robbed the store of cash and cigarettes.

The clerk said the robber left the scene in a small sedan, heading westbound on Route 50.

The previous day, a vehicle had been reported stolen from Preston that matched the description given by the clerk. That vehicle was recovered in Federalsburg, and police believe that was the vehicle used in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call Corporal D. Hale of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore Region at (443)-859-7270. Callers can remain anonymous.

