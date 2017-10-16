One Person Critically Injured In Baltimore County Apartment Fire

WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots 7-Eleven Robbery Suspect    

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department reports one person was critically injured in an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported just before 2:15 p.m., in the unit block of Atheny Ct. in Cockeysville.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control shortly after arriving, but at least two injuries were reported.

One person was being evaluated by EMS for critical injuries.

Four units were impacted by the fire, and five people will be displaced.

No further details have been released at this time.

