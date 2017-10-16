WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Officer Fatally Shoots 7-Eleven Robbery Suspect    

Bergdahl Pleads Guilty To Desertion, Misbehavior

Filed Under: Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl told a military judge he’s pleading guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

His lawyer says the prosecution and defense have not agreed to a stipulation of facts in the case, which is an indication that they did not reach a deal to limit his punishment.

Bergdahl is charged with endangering his comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

He told the judge that he now understands that what he did caused others to search for him.

