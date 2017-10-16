Gospel Singer Cheryl Fortune Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Abuse

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Maryland alone, at least one person a week dies a victim of domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Now, a gospel susperstar is opening up about her years of abuse, and her courage to break away.

For more than a decade Grammy-nominated songwriter Cheryl Fortune says she was a victim of domestic violence. Now, a survivior, she’s lending her voice to help others before it’s too late.

With one chart-topping hit, after the next. What her fans didn’t know, Cheryl was telling her painful story in every word.

“I just said that if i’m not taken out of this, if something doesn’t give, I’m going to die,” she says.

For 14 years, she tells WJZ, she lived with abuse from her husband

“A lot of control, fear, a whole lot of fear.

Her breaking point came in October 2014, when her secret became public.

“Is it because police had to be called to the house?”

During a fight at their home, investigators say James hit her with a wooden stool, kicked her and threw her against the wall.

“I did not have any broken bones, but I did have fractures and I did have a lot of internal bruising,” she says.

While at the hospital, a doctor whom she calls an angel had four simple words for her, that would give her a new act.

“Have you had enough?”

A decision she knew was a matter of life or death.

“Either I’m going to take my life out, or I’m going to die at the hands of another man.”

Every year, 10 million Americans are in violent relationships, many of them women 18-35. Last year in Maryland, 55 people died victims of domestic violence.

“I walked away with literally nothing. I didn’t ask for alimony, I didn’t ask for any of that. I literally wanted my life.”

With her life now on a high note, she’s singing a new tune.

“If I made it, you can make it too. We’re fighters we’re never going to give up,” she says.

Her new album titled “Simply Cheryl” features her hit single “Fighters,” a self-proclaimed anthem for victims of abuse.

“I want people when they see me when they hear my testimony that you will be ok.”

Experts say money, comfort or even kids can keep some victims with their abusers. For the mom of four, she says her kids were the strength she needed to finally walk away.

“I wasn’t always a good mother, because of what I allowed them to stay in.”

After leaving she says she was free, but not completely freed it’s what she calls mental bondage from the years of abuse. James pleaded guilty to the asssault, and while Cheryl has forgiven him. She wants her story to inspire other victims to get out, before it becomes too late.

“One of the best things in that song is feeling worthless inside. I know how that feels, but i also know what it feels like to feel worth it now, and i just want to tell somebody that.”

Both James and Cheryl continue to have successful careers. Neither can have contact with each other for five years as part of James’ guilty plea for assaulting her. Cheryl says she’s on a new journey to help as many victims of abuse as possible to escape danger.

In Maryland, there are 24 shelters set up for victims of domestic violence. For information, CLICK HERE.

