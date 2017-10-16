Police Investigating After Two People Shot Monday Evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries from shootings on Monday, police say.

They say a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital by some friends just before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. They say he was picked near the 2000 block of West Baltimore Street.

Police say the victim was rushed into surgery for his injuries. Police have not yet determined where the shooting occurred.

Later, just after 7 p.m. on Monday evening, police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of McMechen Street for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot in the back.

Police say she was treated and taken to a hospital by a medic. They say that her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the woman was shot at by several men wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)