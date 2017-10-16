TSA Announces New Procedures For Airport Security Checkpoint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of deliberation, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) announced that there will be a new checkpoint security process at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as part of new security measures being put in place in airports nationwide.

All travelers at BWI Airport will be required to place all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening.

The new plans, originally announced earlier this year, are designed to detect terror threats. TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland, Andrea R. Mishoe, says the new step helps TSA officers get a more clear X-ray image of carry-on bags.

Personal items that will have to be removed from carry-on bags include: laptops, tablets, e-readers, and cameras. In the weeks ahead, travelers will have to place those items flat in a bin, with nothing on top or beneath them.

The new procedures will be presented nationwide and phased in until all checkpoint lanes at all airports are on board.

There have not been any changes to what you can actually bring through the checkpoint. The same 3-1-1- complying foods and drinks, electronics, and books are still allowed. Passengers are still recommended by TSA to arrive two hours prior to their flight departure.

New security measures do not apply to those enrolled in TSA Pre Check who are using TSA Pre Check Lanes.

