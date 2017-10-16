Md. Woman Shot In Las Vegas Recovering At Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tina Frost, a Crofton native who was seriously wounded during the Las Vegas concert massacre, is now back in Maryland to continue her recovery at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Shooting survivor Tina frost and her family took that medical flight to Johns Hopkins hospital less than 24 hours ago. She’s already meeting with doctors, building a new team to help her toward recovery.

It’s been 16 days of heartache and hope for Tina Frost and her family. The 27-year-old Arundel High School graduate is a survivor of the concert mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and was among the 546 hurt. She was shot through the eye and has spent the last two weeks in a Vegas hospital.

“Thank God Hopkins has the capability and resources in-house to handle that rehab that she needs to have as well as beginning to start to deal with the facial reconstruction process,” says family friend Amy Klinger.

She says on Sunday, Frost made the flight home to Maryland on a medical plane from a Las Vegas hospital to Johns Hopkins.

Her family, and the boyfriend who helped save her life — always by her side. Frost is only beginning what will be a long and tough recovery after a gunshot wound through her right eye.

In the days after, her mother described her injuries from outside the hospital hallways.

“The bullet went in through her right eye and up towards [the left side of her forehead.] She lost her right eye. She lost her whole forehead,” says Tina’s mom, Mary Moreland.

The Las Vegas neurosurgeon, Dr. Keith Blum, who brought Frost out of a coma helped her take her first steps since and open her left eye is hopeful she’ll heal under the care of doctors in Maryland.

“And these are incredible strides considering the short amount of time it’s been. But there’s still a long road ahead,” says Klinger.

And as Frost works towards new recovery goals like speaking again, doctors say her rehab and surgeries will take time and money but they are hopeful.

There have been multiple fundraising for Frost and her family including a GoFundMe Page topping over a half a million dollars.

