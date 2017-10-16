Weather Blog: Clear But Chilly, Frost Advisory Overnight

A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to the chilliest readings since last May.
Frost advisories are in effect for all areas north and west of the city as temperatures will drop into the 32-37 degree range. In the city and close to any water bodies, we will stay well over 40 degrees overnight.
Sunshine will dominate all this weeks weather with a gradual slow warm-up as well. By the weekend, we will be back into the low to mid 70’s, with our normals dropping to only 65.
Dry weather will also be with us all week! Have a beautiful week.
Bob Turk