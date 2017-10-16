WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Frost Advisory Issued For Large Portion Of Maryland | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Clear But Chilly, Frost Advisory Overnight

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to the chilliest readings since last May.

Frost advisories are in effect for all areas north and west of the city as temperatures will drop into the 32-37 degree range. In the city and close to any water bodies, we will stay well over 40 degrees overnight.

Sunshine will dominate all this weeks weather with a gradual slow warm-up as well. By the weekend, we will be back into the low to mid 70’s, with our normals dropping to only 65.

Dry weather will also be with us all week!  Have a beautiful week.

Bob Turk

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch