5 People Injured, 1 Killed In Multiple Shootings Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were injured, and one man died from shooting incidents on Tuesday, Baltimore Police say.

They say two people were shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, when police were called the 2400 block of Barclay Street. Officers on the scene found two men, a 29-year-old and and 44-year-old, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say both were taken to the hospital, but the 44-year-old man later died from his injuries.

They also say at around 9:20 p.m. found a man with gunshot wounds at the 3700 block of West Belvedere Avenue. The man was taken the hospital for his injuries.

Then, at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, police were called for reports of a shooting at the 800 block of West Pratt Street. Officers on scene say they found a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both of those victims were taken to an area hospital.

They also say a 21-year-old man walked into an area hospital Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. after being shot in the thigh. Police say the victim told officers he had been shot at the 4000 block of Norfolk Avenue. Police say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

