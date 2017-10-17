Md. Leaders Looking To Develop Maglev Partnership, Bring Amazon HQ2 To A ‘Transit Friendly’ Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city and state are put the finishing touches on the pitch to get Amazon to build its new headquarters in Baltimore. Northeast Maglev says high-speed rail may be the added incentive it needs.

Pat Warren reports, one of Amazon’s specifications for its new location is that it be “transit friendly.”

The area could be seeing a five-minute train ride from downtown Baltimore to BWI Marshall. The prospect of saving hours of travel time is about as transit-friendly as it gets.

“It’s a one-0f-a-kind opportunity and we hope to attract Amazon to Maryland,” says Wayne Rogers, Chairman of Northeast Maglev.

Baltimore, which is already home to an Amazon fulfillment center, competes to land the company’s HQ2 and thousands of jobs that come with it.

“We are going to be competing against cities all across the country, but I happen to believe this is a tremendous opportunity. I happen to think we meet all the criteria,” says Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

That’s criteria present and future with the vision of Port Covington and high-speed rail fits right in.

“It certainly would. We have a cutting-edge company like Amazon, and we already have a cutting edge company like Under Armour so I think Baltimore would be on the move,” says Rogers.

It would be an even bigger attraction to the Amazon community.

“It would put Baltimore in a unique position. You could go to Philadelphia in 15 minutes from Baltimore, you could go to Washington in 15 minutes from Baltimore or 45 minutes to New York,” says Rogers.

The new mode of transportation would be moving people fast, in keeping with Amazon’s signature fast delivery.

Prince George’s County and Columbia Gateway in Howard County are also hoping to attract Amazon. The deadline to enter proposals for Amazon’s second Headquarters is Thursday.

