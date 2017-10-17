Amazon’s Treasure Truck Coming To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon’s Treasure Truck is coming to Baltimore.
The truck first launched in February 2016, and is now live in 25 cities, including Baltimore, with plans to expand to additional cities.
The Treasure Truck gives customers a new way to shop for “new, trending, local or delicious items.”
Customers will have to subscribe to notifications in the free Amazon app, and they will then receive alerts letting them know what “treasures” are being offered on the truck that day.
Shoppers will have to buy the item through the Amazon app, then pick it up from the Treasure Truck.
Amazon already has fulfillment centers here in Maryland, and several Maryland cities are trying to attract Amazon’s second headquarters to the state.
