‘Ron Is Used To Getting His Way’: Brad Garrett On Butting Heads With Dr. Bull

Dr. Bull (Michael Weatherly) isn’t the type to relinquish control. But neither is Ron Getman (Brad Garrett), the attorney Bull hires to defend him in a trial on episode four of this season of Bull. Brad Garrett spoke to CBS Local about his experience joining the cast of Bull as tonight’s guest star and what it was like butting heads with Michael Weatherly in tonight’s episode.

You’re guest starring in the next episode of Bull where you’ll be playing Dr. Bull’s attorney, Ron Getman. What drew you to this role and made you want to join the cast for this episode?

It comes down to the wonderful writing. They approached me with this idea that they had come up with, to play this eccentric polar opposite of Bull in a case where he needed a strong type of alpha dog attorney. They sent me the script and I was honored and on-board. I thought it was a great dynamic for them to have.

Ron definitely seems like he’s not afraid to challenge his client. Is this going to be a smooth trial for Bull?

I don’t think it’s going to be smooth because Bull likes to run the show. I think that’s one of the fun things that unravels in the episode. Ron Getman is used to getting his way and Bull is used to getting his way. That’s where a lot of the fun and energy emanates from. Hopefully, Bull will listen in the end. He does listen in the end, right? I haven’t seen it. [laughs]

We’ll see. You and Michael seem like you have a lot of fun going back and forth on-screen. What was it like working with him and the rest of the cast?

I know this sounds cliche, but it was such a great group. We had a lot of fun. The cast, the crew, everyone was great. And of course, that comes from the top. Michael has a great rapport with everyone. It’s loose, it’s fun, we were able to try things. The director was open to some parts where we were able to improv a little bit. Michael’s a very available actor. He’s focused, he’s right there. It felt like a very natural transition for me. Everyone was very welcoming. We really had a blast. It was a lot of fun and I was said to see it go at the end of the day. It was a great experience.

How do you approach a guest role for a show that’s been on for some time? Is there a special freedom in being able to come in and add your own flavor to a new character that’s not a regular?

That’s a great question. There is some of that freedom, but you need to stay true and loyal to the writing. They knew I had a little bit of an improv way of working and they were open to that. You shoot it a couple ways the way they want it, and then you maybe do a take or two a little looser with some ideas you have. It was very collaborative. As far as a guest star coming aboard, you hopefully complement the show by your role and know what your place is.

We look forward to seeing Ron’s place when the episode airs. Thanks a lot for talking to us.

Thanks a lot!

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. Brad Garrett guest stars tonight. For more info, check your local listings.