Police Identify Armed Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot By Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the armed robbery suspect who was fatally shot by a Baltimore Police Department officer Monday morning.
The suspect has been identified as Eric Garrison, 20.
Police also identified the officer involved as Kevin Amy, a 17-year veteran of Baltimore PD.
The robbery happened at about 2:50 a.m., as officer Amy was pulling into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Harford Rd. and Glenmore Ave.
Garrison is seen on bodycam and surveillance video running out of the door with a sawed-off shotgun raised in the air.
The officer got out of the car and shot Garrison, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say the officer had no choice but to fire, and Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis commended the officer for doing exactly what he’s trained to do.
It was later found that the suspect’s shotgun was not loaded, and the suspect had taken $26 during the robbery, according to police.
Police also believe this suspect had worked with several others to rob 20-30 stores in the area recently.
