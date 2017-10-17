Hate Crime Brought Against Man Accused Of Killing Bowie St. Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grand jury has returned hate crime charges against the man accused of stabbing a Bowie State University student to death on the University of Maryland College Park campus in May

The hate crime charge was brought against Sean Urbanski, who is accused of killing Lt. Richard Collins.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said these charges come after they analyzed all the evidence in this case, including Urbanski’s phone, computer, and other digital data.

Collins had just been commissioned into the Army as a lieutenant and was due to graduate from college just days after he was killed.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney held a press conference Tuesday to announce the hate crime charges against Urbanski.

