Kevin Anderson Takes Six-Month Sabbatical As Maryland’s Athletic Director

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson is taking a six-month “professional development sabbatical” while he’s still on the job. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Anderson sent a memo to the university’s coaches on Monday. In the memo, he wrote he will be working on “various projects focusing on leadership development, hard work with a broad coalition of groups focused on issues of equity, student athlete activism, and inclusion in college athletics.”

Anderson took the athletic director position in 2010. When he was hired, he signed a five-year deal that included an evergreen clause that rolled over each year through the end of the contract. If Anderson does not return to the university, he would not be owed a buyout.

Damon Evans will take over Anderson’s day-to-day duties, according to a statement by school President Wallace D. Loh. Evans was brought in by Anderson as a senior associate athletic director in 2014.

Evans was previously the athletic director of Georgia in 2004. In 2010, he signed an extension for a reported $500,000 annually in 2010.

But during the night before the deal took effect, Evans was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and was forced to resign. The former Georgia athletic director would spend the next four years working for different private companies before Anderson hired him at Maryland.

In the athletic department, sources say Anderson has not been seen in his office since the end of September. He has also not attended any of the team’s football games.