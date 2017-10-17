Police Are Looking To Identify Gwynn Oak Bank Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a West Baltimore bank last month.
Police have released photos of a man they say was seen in surveillance video robbing a Wells Fargo Bank at the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on September 18.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his mid-to-late-20s, around 5-foot-8-inches tall, and is around 160 to 170 pounds. They say he has braided hair, was seen wearing a tan baseball cap and has a scruffy beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
