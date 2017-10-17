Puppies Brought To Maryland After Hurricane Maria Now Up For Adoption

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the puppies brought here to Maryland after the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico are now available for adoption.

Starting Tuesday, the 10-week-old puppies will be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Washington County. The HSWC collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to transport the animals for hurricane relief.

According to HSWC, the pups are already spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and up-to-date on worm and flea preventatives.

Adopters are also provided with a complimentary heath visit at participating veterinarians, and the option for 30 days of free health insurance for your new family member. In all, the services that come with adopting these puppies are valued at more than $450.

HSWC says more puppies are expected to become available for adoption after their spay and neuter surgeries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook