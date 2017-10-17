Senator Booker Endorses Ben Jealous For Maryland Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is endorsing former NAACP president Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland.
The New Jersey Democrat endorsed Jealous on Tuesday. Jealous is seeking the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year.
Booker is scheduled to attend a campaign meet and greet on Thursday in Prince George’s County.
Jealous’ campaign is highlighting the announcement as the latest from progressive individuals or groups. Jealous also has been endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Jealous says he looks forward to Booker joining him on the campaign trail to talk about raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ending mass incarceration and stopping rising health care premiums.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)