Edgewood Business Mourning ‘The Loss Of Our Friends’ After Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The business where a man opened fire Wednesday, killing three people and injuring two others, is in mourning after the loss of their friends.
Advanced Granite Solutions was the site where police say Radee Prince shot five people. Prince had worked there for four months.
The business released the following statement after Wednesday’s deadly shooting:
Words cannot express our feelings. We mourn the loss of our friends. We would like to send our sincere condolences to the families. May God give our friends eternal rest and the families the strength to bear the great pain.
Prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.
Advanced Granite Solutions
