Baltimore To Name New Panel For Police Disciplinary Trials

BALTIMORE (AP) — Attorneys for the city of Baltimore have agreed to replace the board of outside law enforcement officials to preside over upcoming disciplinary trials of three police officers in the arrest of Freddie Gray.

City Solicitor Andre Davis told a judge Tuesday that the city will voluntarily change the membership of the panel. The Baltimore Sun reports that defense lawyers for the officers had objected to meetings police commanders and city attorneys had with the proposed trial board members from Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police.

Davis said the city could appoint new panel members by Thursday.

Gray was arrested on April 12, 2015, and placed in the back of a police transport van. He suffered a fatal spinal cord injury. His death sparked widespread protests against police brutality.

