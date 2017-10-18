Baltimore Sends Proposal To Become Home Of Amazon’s HQ2

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore’s HQ2 proposal has been signed, sealed and is ready to be delivered.

The details of the proposal are confidential but Mayor Catherine Pugh is confident the proposal will get Amazon’s attention.

Kansas City’s mayor slipped facts about his city into reviews of a thousand Amazon products. Tuscon, Arizona sent a 20-foot cactus. Birmingham built boxes and D.C.’s mayor Muriel Bowser asked Alexa: “Where is the most interesting company in the world going to locate? Obviously Washington D.C.”

“We are excited. Are we not excited about bringing Amazon here?” Pugh said Wednesday.

The City and the State are pushing for Port Covington to be the home of the second headquarters due to the available space that can suit Amazon’s needs.

“We know that when Amazon sees this site, there’s no other place they’d want to choose,” Pugh said.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman begs to differ.

“Excellent location, it’s a place where the people at Amazon are going to want to live anyway,” Kittleman said.

Prince George’s County is touting College Park, Greenbelt and New Carrollton, but Baltimore has the support of the State behind it.

“Baltimore City really could use the shot in the arm more than anywhere else,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a recent interview.

“So Baltimore, Port Covington, for Amazon HQ2. This is the place.” Baltimore,” Pugh said.

The deadline for proposals is Thursday. Amazon will announce its choice next year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook