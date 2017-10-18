Maryland Business Park Shooting Suspect Fired From Earlier Job

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun are reporting that a man who police say killed three people and wounded two more at his Maryland workplace was fired from another job earlier this year after he attacked a co-worker.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a former co-worker of 37-year-old Radee Prince sought a restraining order against him in February. In an application for his request, the co-worker said Prince had punched another employee in the face and threatened employees.

The man said in his written application that Prince came back to the business several times after he was fired.

He said one time, Prince came to see him, and cursed and yelled at him. The person wrote: “I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me.”

The man said Prince did not get physical with him, but wrote: “I do not want to wait until he will.”

A Harford County District Court judge denied the order.

