‘My Friend Is Gone’; Employee Heartbroken After Shooting At Edgewood Business

EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Lives were forever changed Wednesday, when police say Radee Prince opened fire inside an Edgewood granite business, killing three and injuring two others.

Friends and families of those victims are still coming to grips with what happened, including an employee at Advanced Granite Solutions, who said he lost his best friends.

He had been out recently with an injury, and arrived at a re-unifation site not knowing much about the shooting, but was soon told the news he had been dreading.

“My friend is gone, man. He didn’t deserve that. He was a good dude. Terrible, man. This is terrible,” he told WJZ’s Rick Ritter.

“I was at home and my dad called me and he said, ‘The place that you work just got shot up.’ And the first thing, it sent a cold chill through my body because I got a lot of close friends there. And I’m… horrified at this, man. This is crazy. I’m horrified.”

