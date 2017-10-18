Maryland Man Who Was Shot By Police Convicted Of Murder

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was shot by Baltimore police in 2015 has been convicted of killing a security guard in an unrelated crime committed hours earlier.

The Baltimore Sun reports 26-year-old Keith Davis Jr. was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Kevin Jones, a Pimlico Race Course security guard.

In a 2016 trial, Davis had been accused of trying to rob a hack driver hours after Jones’ death. During the incident, a police officer chased Davis into a garage, shooting him three times after the officer said Davis brandished a handgun. A jury last year acquitted Davis on multiple charges, convicting him only on a gun charge.

Authorities said a gun recovered from the garage matched the one used to kill Jones.

Davis is set to be sentenced in December.

