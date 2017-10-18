NFL Owners Meet With Players Association

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NFL owners met with representatives of the players association on Tuesday in New York in an attempt to reach a compromise in the wake of National Anthem demonstrations.

Outside the meeting, nearly two dozen protesters took a knee after some of the NFL players did the same or locked arms during the National Anthem. Players have been taking a knee to protest racial inequality.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and some owners believe the players should stand.

“I think they wanted to get a better understanding as to what it is that we were looking to do as players and how they can support our voices,” said Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Their comittment to addressing these issues i really admirable, and something the owners look at as ‘how can we support you?” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The controversy has bothered some fans and President Trump says players who kneel should be disciplined.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick originated the protests and has not been picked up by any team this season.

On Monday, he filed a grievance against the league, claiming the owners colluded to keep him unemployed.

Meetings in New York will continue on Wednesday.

