Police Order East Baltimore Store On Greenmount Ave. To Close

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have padlocked a grocery store in East Baltimore for numerous incidents that occurred at the business this year.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis ordered the Purple Store Deli & Grocery/Greenmount Mini Market located at 1909 Greenmount Avenue to be padlocked.

The reason for the shutdown, police say, is for the following:

On February 17, officers executed a search and seizure warrant which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, “spice,” scales and currency related to drug sales.

On April 1, another search and seizure warrant resulted in the arrest two tenants. Officers recovered marijuana, “spice”, numerous packages of drugs, scales and currency related to drug sales.

On July 16, authorities responded to the business for a reported armed robbery. Further investigation revealed a shooting took place in a violent confrontation between the tenants and others, which involved a handgun, machete and a pole.

The business was ordered to close on Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook