WJZ BREAKING: 5 shot, 3 dead after suspect opens fire on co-workers at Edgewood granite business, police say. Manhunt for suspect underway. Suspect also shot another person at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware after Edgewood shooting, according to police there. Car found in Delaware unoccupied.

Police Order East Baltimore Store On Greenmount Ave. To Close

Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Greenmount Avenue, Padlock

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have padlocked a grocery store in East Baltimore for numerous incidents that occurred at the business this year.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis ordered the Purple Store Deli & Grocery/Greenmount Mini Market located at 1909 Greenmount Avenue to be padlocked.

The reason for the shutdown, police say, is for the following:

On February 17, officers executed a search and seizure warrant which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, “spice,” scales and currency related to drug sales.

On April 1, another search and seizure warrant resulted in the arrest two tenants. Officers recovered marijuana, “spice”, numerous packages of drugs, scales and currency related to drug sales.

On July 16, authorities responded to the business for a reported armed robbery. Further investigation revealed a shooting took place in a violent confrontation between the tenants and others, which involved a handgun, machete and a pole.

The business was ordered to close on Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch