FBI Puts Edgewood Shooting Suspect On Billboards Along East Coast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI has put up the picture of the man accused of opening fire inside an Edgewood business, killing five people, on electronic billboards along I-95 and the East Coast.
Radee Prince’s face is on electronic billboards along highways all to way to Philadelphia and Atlantic City.
RELATED: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Edgewood Shooting, Suspect At-Large
The FBI and ATF are continuing to assist local and state agencies to locate Prince and bring him into custody.
Anyone who sees Prince is asked to call 911 or the FBI tip line, 1-800-Call-FBI.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook