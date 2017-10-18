WATCH WJZ NOW: 5 shot, 3 dead at Edgewood business park, Shock Trauma is treating 2 critical patients. At-large suspect is connected to another shooting this morning at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. | CLICK TO STREAM SPECIAL REPORT LIVE

FBI Puts Edgewood Shooting Suspect On Billboards Along East Coast

Filed Under: Edgewood business park shooting, Edgewood Shooting, Harford County, Radee Prince

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI has put up the picture of the man accused of opening fire inside an Edgewood business, killing five people, on electronic billboards along I-95 and the East Coast.

Radee Prince’s face is on electronic billboards along highways all to way to Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

RELATED: 5 Shot, 3 Dead In Edgewood Shooting, Suspect At-Large

The FBI and ATF are continuing to assist local and state agencies to locate Prince and bring him into custody.

Anyone who sees Prince is asked to call 911 or the FBI tip line, 1-800-Call-FBI.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch