Retired Major General Facing Court-Martial On Rape Charges

A preliminary hearing to review the evidence against Grazioplene was held in August in Maryland. Grazioplene’s attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, said by email Wednesday that the court-martial referral on all charges was an “utter surprise.” He said it was inconsistent with a military judge’s recommendations following the August hearing.
The Army did not respond to a request for the judge’s ruling.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)