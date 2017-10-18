WATCH WJZ NOW: 5 shot, 3 dead at Edgewood business park, Shock Trauma is treating 2 critical patients. At-large suspect is connected to another shooting this morning at a used car dealership in Wilmington, Delaware. | CLICK TO STREAM SPECIAL REPORT LIVE

Retired Major General Facing Court-Martial On Rape Charges

Filed Under: James Grazioplene, James j. Grazioplene, Major General Rape Case
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A retired major general will face a court-martial on charges that he raped a child over a six-year period while on active duty in the 1980s. The U.S. Army said in a statement Wednesday that James J. Grazioplene will be assigned a military judge. A date will then be set for Grazioplene’s trial.The 68-year-old from Gainesville, Virginia, faces a maximum punishment of forfeiture of pay and confinement for life.

A preliminary hearing to review the evidence against Grazioplene was held in August in Maryland. Grazioplene’s attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, said by email Wednesday that the court-martial referral on all charges was an “utter surprise.” He said it was inconsistent with a military judge’s recommendations following the August hearing.

The Army did not respond to a request for the judge’s ruling.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch