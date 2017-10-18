Police On Md., Del. Shooting Suspect: ‘This Guy Can Be Anywhere’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is continuing for the man who shot five people inside an Edgewood business Wednesday, leading to the deaths of three people.

Law enforcement agencies from Delaware and Maryland, along with the ATF and FBI, are working to find Radee Prince, who is accused of opening fire inside Advanced Granite Solutions, before shooting a man in Wilmington, Delaware.

The FBI has put Prince on electronic billboards along the East Coast to help find him before he does any more harm.

Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said Prince could be in several different states, but law enforcement are working to bring him into custody as soon as possible.

“Best guess, this guy can be anywhere. I mean, look at the states, we have New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland in such close proximity to Wilmington, and how quick did he get from Edgewood, Maryland? Took him about an hour to get here,” Tracy said.

Tracey also urged anyone who may be harboring Prince, or knows where he is to turn him in before anyone else gets hurt.

“This is a dangerous individual. This person shot six people in one day. Three are dead right now, three are dead. This is a person with no conscience. This is not a person you should be protecting. This person doesn’t deserve any protection after what he’s done to five innocent people and the individual, the other innocent person that he’s done up on 28th and Northeast Blvd,” he said.

