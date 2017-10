Just a perfect fall day again all around the region. After a frosty chilly start, we warmed only to the upper 50’s and low 60’s, despite the sunshine.

More chilly air Wednesday morning with a frost advisory lasting until 9 a.m., but with a light south wind, we should get to 70 degrees by afternoon.

The rest of our week looks just as nice, with wall to wall sun and mild temperatures.

Doesn’t get much nicer than this!

Bob Turk