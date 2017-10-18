Weather Blog: Clear Skies For Today

Hi Everyone!

Not too much to write about today. This is one of those wonderful periods where High pressure, in just that perfect place, keeps us in sunshine and mild Autumn temps. I joke about it but weather and real estate have one thing in common. LOCATION.

If that high is further East, a sea breeze. Further North a chilly breeze around it. A bit further South, and humidity returns big. But here we are with a barometric pressure of 30.34. With that big dome of high pressure right on top of us.

There was a beautiful moon rise and Venus in the morning sky. And I would suggest that this next night will be just as clear. Perfect star gazing. Add to that temps not really going below 50° and one could not ask for better conditions to go out for a gaze.

Rain? What’s that?…..Legit we are in a dry period, but it looks like our first chance of real precip won’t be until Tuesday. Clearly some warnings for fire conditions might be issued over the weekend.

Enjoy this fine October weather, and maybe start to make some weekend plans. Never too soon to do that!!!

MB!