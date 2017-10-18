4 Killed In Tuesday Westminster Crash Identified; One Car Went 100+ MPH

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individuals involved in a fatal three-car crash on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Westminster at Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike around 2:12 p.m.

A deputy on an unrelated call was going west on Route 31 when he saw a vehicle going east toward Westminster. The vehicle was allegedly traveling so fast the the officer turned around to follow it.

Police say the vehicle, a 2011 Infiniti G37, driven by 30-year-old Joshua Paul Summers, was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour. But once the officer caught up with it, it was too late.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s car was initially going eastbound alongside another car, a 1998 Infiniti Q45 when the two collided. The suspect’s car then lost control and struck another vehicle, a 2000 Mercury Cougar, head on.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and the Cougar had crashed off the roadway into a ditch.

Crash investigators say there were three people in the Cougar: driver Brittany Ellen Livesay, 19, front seat passenger Kirk Douglas Callis Jr., 20, and rear-seat passenger Breanna Marie Evans, 19.

Summers, the driver of the Infiniti G37, and the three people inside the Cougar all died.

Officials confirmed Livesay was also pregnant at the time.

Two people inside the Infiniti Q45, 70-year-old James Johnson and 31-year-old Lyndsay Stauffer were not injured. Roads were closed for several hours, but have been reopened.

Police ask any witnesses who saw the Infiniti at all, or witnessed the crash, to call 410-386-5900.

