4 Kittens Left For Dead Shows Need For BARCS, BARCStoberfest Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The BARCS Animal Shelter in south Baltimore is a busy place. They care for hundreds of animals.

And as WJZ’s Ron Matz reports, it got even busier Thursday morning with some unexpected arrivals who are now fighting for their lives.

They are tiny and weak. Four kittens arrived at BARCS in the middle of the night, and three are still alive.

“They came in overnight. They are anemic, ice cold, and covered in fleas,” said Bailey Deacon with BARCS. “So the first thing we have to do is to get them warm. The next thing we have to do is get some formula milk in their bellies.”

The kittens are in critical condition. Those working at BARCS are trying to save these kittens after they were brought in by Baltimore City Animal Control.

All of this is happening just nine days before BARCStoberfest, the shelter’s biggest fundraiser.

“It’s a really fun day, but it’s a critical fundraiser. We’re hoping to raise $250,000. All the funds help little guys like these kittens. That’s what it’s all about,” Bailey said.

There’s hope for these little ones, but they still have a long way to go.

“They still need to be monitored very carefully for the next 24 to 48 hours,” Bailey said. “We will do that and then the foster will take care of them until they’re eight weeks old, and then they will be ready to find a home.”

The BARCS fundraiser, BARCStoberfest, will be held Saturday, October 28 in Patterson Park.

