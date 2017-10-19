WJZ LATEST | Edgewood shooting suspect, Radee Prince, arraigned in Delaware, bail set at $2.1 million | Prince will face murder, attempted murder charges in Maryland | 2 survivors still in critical condition

Company Sets Up Donation Site To Help Edegwood Business Shooting Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The business where a man opened fire Wednesday morning, killing three people and injuring two others, has set up a central donation website for the victims.

All the money raised will be donated directly to the victims and their families, according to a spokesperson for Advanced Granite Solutions.

This site is where community members can go and make donations. Those wishing to drop off donations can do so at Harford Property Services, 424 N. Union Ave. in Havre De Grace.

Those wishing to donate can also call (410) 881-4646.

The donation website will also provide updates on the needs of the victims and their families.

The Presbyterian United Methodist Church in Edgewood will be opening its doors on Monday, October 23, at 7 p.m., for anyone who needs support.

Click here to visit the donations page.

